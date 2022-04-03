The Dino 206 and 246: Ferrari's First Mid-Engine Road Cars

A two-seat berlinetta inspired by the 412P and 330 P4 sports racing prototypes, the Dino 206 GT is called this way over two reasons. First and foremost, Alfredo Ferrari died age 24 following a long battle with a muscle-wasting disease by the name of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Enzo’s firstborn son was instrumental in the development of the 1.5-liter V6 used in the 1957 Dino 156 F2, the first Ferrari to race under the Dino marque.
The digits, on the other hand, refer to a six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 2.0 liters. Initially developed for motorsport applications by Vittorio Jano, then converted to mass production by Aurelio Lampredi, this powerplant is a 65-degree V6 with an 86-millimeter bore, 57-millimeter stroke, a compression ratio of 9.0:1, as well as dual overhead camshafts.
Fed by three downdraught carburetors, the Tipo 135 B engine is rocking cast-iron valve seats and cylinder liners, a lightweight alloy block, hemispherical combustion chambers, and wet-sump lubrication. Transversally mounted, the free-breathing motor develops 177 horsepower (180 ps) at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 137 pound-feet (186 Nm) at 6,500 revolutions per minute.
For reference, the Porsche 911 from that era develops 158 ponies (160 ps) at 6,600 rpm and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) at 5,200 rpm. Connected to a five-speed manual gearbox that drives the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential, the Dino V6 in the 206 GT is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just under six seconds. Keep your foot planted on the throttle, and the speedo will indicate 146 mph (235 kph).
Presented in production-ready form at the 1968 Brussels Motor Show, the 206 GT uses a tubular steel chassis with alloy panels that create a semi-monocoque structure. Unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, and Koni telescopic dampers are used at every corner. Anti-roll bars are featured in the front and out back, and disc brakes provide stopping power. Originally fitted with Pirellis and Cromodora alloys, the midship model is fed by a 65-liter gasoline tank mounted right against the left side of the rear bulkhead.
The first-ever Ferrari equipped with rack-and-pinion steering, the 206 GT also happens to be the first Ferrari to use electronic ignition. A total of 152 exampled had been completed by August 1969 when the 246 GT entered the scene with a larger engine, longer wheelbase, and a cast-iron block.
Dubed Tipo 135 C, the 2.4-liter mill retains the Silumin aluminum-alloy head and compression ratio of the 2.0-liter variant. The compression ratio and Weber carburetors are similar as well. The Dino 246 GT belts out 192 horsepower (195 ps) at 7,600 rpm and 167 pound-feet (226 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. Similar to its predecessor, this engine uses two valves per cylinder.
Another difference concerns the fixed body panels, now manufactured from steel to save costs. From a design standpoint, the exposed filler cap of the 206 GT was upgraded to a flush circular flap on the left-hand sail panel.
Tipping the scales at 1,080 kilograms (2,381 pounds), the Kamm-tailed sports car is equipped with larger exhaust tips than its progenitor. On the inside, the most obvious difference is the leather-rimmed steering wheel although early units of the 246 were delivered with wood-rimmed steering wheels.
Fitted with a targa-style removable top, the 246 GTS premiered in March 1972 at the Geneva Motor Show. The sail panels of these cars don’t feature three-quarter windows, but rectangular grilles tasked with cabin ventilation.
Through July 1974, Dino 206 and 246 production totaled 3,721 units.
