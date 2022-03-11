2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pre-Production Car Shows Minor Imperfections

As you’re well aware, Chevrolet is touring the all-new Z06 at Corvette dealers nationwide to appease reservation holders. Some of these people registered their interest in the FPC V8-engined sports car years ago, but unfortunately for them, the pictured Corvette Z06 has a few issues.
A pre-production car equipped with all the bells and whistles imaginable, the yellow prototype is rocking large air intakes up front. Even though it’s not daily driven, the car already presents debris in the front radiators. The second issue concerns the headlamps, which show moisture marks on the inside.
What's more, one of the carbon-fiber wheels that are optionally available together with the Z07 package is delaminated on the outer lip. Next up, the upholstery on the side bolsters of those body-hugging seats shows one too many wrinkles. On the passenger side of the dash, note the massive ledge and the poorly integrated leading edge of the optional carbon-fiber trim.
And finally, up by the passenger door’s front pillar, two carbon-fiber trim pieces don’t line up well for a track-focused sports car that likely exceeds $100,000 in this configuration. But as noted beforehand, Chevrolet should be given the benefit of the doubt because it’s a pre-production prototype.
Expected to start in the high $80k range before options, the Z06 premiered last October with 670 horsepower on tap and a redline of 8,600 revolutions per minute. The 5.5-liter engine, codenamed LT6, isn’t as torquey as the LT2 small block in the Stingray. But even so, the Z06 is quicker than a Ferrari F8 Tributo to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Chevrolet is quoting 2.6 seconds, which is three tenths quicker than the Stingray.
We’re also looking at Chevrolet’s first Corvette fitted with a DOHC powerplant after the “King of the Hill” ZR-1. As a brief refresher, the LT5 in the ZR-1 is a Lotus-developed aluminum V8 produced by the peeps at Mercury Marine with the same bore centers as the L98 small-block V8 engine.
