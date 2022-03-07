2022 Toyota GR86 Lays Down Nearly 216 WHP on the Dyno

Previously known as the 86 in the United States of America, the boxer-engined sports car produced by Subaru on behalf of Toyota is now known as the GR86. The 2022 model further differs from the original by means of a larger powerplant, a 2.4 that combines direct and port injection.
Codenamed FA24D, the successor of the FA20D cranks out 228 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) at 3,700 revolutions per minute. The blue-painted car in the featured clip lays down 211 ponies and 170 pound-feet (230 Nm) at the rear wheels, which is pretty good for a free-breathing lump that hasn’t been broken in.
The peeps at FT-86 SpeedFactory have also weighed their all-new GR86 at 2,812 pounds (just under 1,276 kilograms), representing a one-pound increase over the official curb weight for the stick shift-equipped version.
One day later from the original dyno run, the car improved to 215 rear-wheel ponies. FT-86 SpeedFactory eventually squeezed out nearly 216 horsepower and 171 pound-feet (232 Nm), which indicates one thing. Specifically, Toyota and Subaru both underrate the 2.4-liter boxer engine.
For the 2022 model year, the rear-drive thriller is available in two flavors: GR86 from $27,700 or the Premium grade from $30,300 excluding the destination charge. Customers who don’t understand the purpose of a lightweight sports car are offered a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. No fewer than seven exterior finishes are listed by the U.S. configurator: Neptune like the pictured vehicle, Trueno Blue, Raven, Track Bred, Halo, Steel, and Pavement. As for the cabin, Toyota offers black fabric upholstery or black Ultrasuede with leather bolsters in the Premium.
The base trim comes with a Torsen LSD, 7.0-inch TFT digital gauge cluster, an LCD information display, and a one-year NASA membership that includes a free high-performance driving experience. The Premium levels up to slightly larger wheels painted in matte black, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber shoes, and a very cool duckbill rear spoiler for extra visual drama.
