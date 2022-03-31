This 8-Mile 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Begs To Be Driven Hard

We’ve all seen used Vipers in the classifieds, but a pristine 2010 model with only eight miles on the clock is like finding a needle in a haystack. Delivered new in North Carolina, the green-painted serpent we’re covering today still features the original protective covers on the seats and steering wheel.
Listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve with six days left on the ticker, chassis number 1B3AZ6EZ5AV100377 had a base price of $90,255 as per the window sticker. Add the destination charge, gas-guzzler tax, and some desirable options to the mix, and the price levels up to a grand total of $99,650. Adjusted for inflation, that sum converts to $130k in today’s moolah.
The options in question come in the guise of the painted strips, forged-aluminum wheels, embroidered floor mats, a car cover, satellite navigation, and satellite radio. The window sticker also reads 16 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle, which converts to 14.7 liters per 100 kilometers.
Finished in Snakeskin Green Pearl, the open-top bruiser is offered with a clean title, a clean history report, the owner’s manual, and two keys. The first owner held onto the car until August 2021, when Cosmo Motors of Hickory purchased it. Whoever ends up with this V10-engined sports car will have to replace the rubber shoes because all four are dated 2009.
Upholstered in black leather with suede microfiber inserts, the Viper is further gifted with embroidered backrests and power-adjustable pedals. Three pedals, of course. Factory rated at 600 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 560 pound-feet (759 Nm) of torque at 5,000 revolutions per minute, the 8.4L engine had its oil changed in preparation for the sale.
At press time, the highest bid is $103k. For reference, Bring a Trailer sold two low-mileage Vipers last year for $122k and $71k. The question is, would you plonk that money on this fellow or a 2023 Corvette Z06?
