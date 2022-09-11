Old Range Rover Gets New Lease on Life, Is Business on the Outside, Party on the Inside

Land Rover’s previous-generation Range Rover has just become a bit more interesting – or at least this blacked-out example, finished in Basalt Metallic, has.
Shared on social media by Road Show International earlier this week, it immediately stands out next to the stock models thanks to the murdered-out design. It has tweaked front and rear bumpers, smoked taillights, and privacy windows all around.
A set of big wheels, measuring 24 inches in diameter, fill the arches. They have a multi-spoke pattern, Forgiato center caps by the looks of it, in contrasting light blue, and they spin around the blue brake calipers. A lowering suspension kit has brought the entire body closer to the road. The glossy black emblems complete the looks on the outside.
While the exterior of this previous-gen Range Rover is rather business-y, the cockpit is actually quite lively. And it has that blue leather upholstery to thank for that, wrapped around the front and rear seats, which feature new logos on the headrests, part of the door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. The aftermarket audio system, complete with two big subwoofers in the trunk, is another highlight of this project.
It doesn’t seem to sport any upgrades under the hood, where one number dropped by the tuner refers to its output, which is 558 brake horsepower. As a reminder, that’s how much the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine kicks out, in the most agile version of the older premium SUV. The other figures reveal that it needs 4.9 seconds to sprint from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and that it will eventually run out of breath at 170 mph (274 kph).
We don’t know if this particular Range Rover is for sale, as it wasn’t listed under the corresponding category on the tuner’s website at the time of writing, but we reckon that they could turn your very own example into an identically-looking project for the right sum.
A set of big wheels, measuring 24 inches in diameter, fill the arches. They have a multi-spoke pattern, Forgiato center caps by the looks of it, in contrasting light blue, and they spin around the blue brake calipers. A lowering suspension kit has brought the entire body closer to the road. The glossy black emblems complete the looks on the outside.
While the exterior of this previous-gen Range Rover is rather business-y, the cockpit is actually quite lively. And it has that blue leather upholstery to thank for that, wrapped around the front and rear seats, which feature new logos on the headrests, part of the door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. The aftermarket audio system, complete with two big subwoofers in the trunk, is another highlight of this project.
It doesn’t seem to sport any upgrades under the hood, where one number dropped by the tuner refers to its output, which is 558 brake horsepower. As a reminder, that’s how much the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine kicks out, in the most agile version of the older premium SUV. The other figures reveal that it needs 4.9 seconds to sprint from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and that it will eventually run out of breath at 170 mph (274 kph).
We don’t know if this particular Range Rover is for sale, as it wasn’t listed under the corresponding category on the tuner’s website at the time of writing, but we reckon that they could turn your very own example into an identically-looking project for the right sum.