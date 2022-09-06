Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drive in Hybrid Range Rovers and Take the Train in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK over the weekend after a flight in a commercial airplane and now they continue to prove they are environmentally aware, driving in hybrid Range Rovers and taking the train.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always the targets of backlash for all kinds of things. One of the issues was that people thought it was hypocritical of them to preach about environmental issues, while still taking numerous private jets.
It looks like they listened (or their PR team did) and they’re already taking measures about it. For one thing, they arrived in the UK over the weekend. Not by private jet, but flying commercial instead. And it looks like the trend continues.
Once they were on their way to Manchester to attend the One Young World summit, where the Duchess would give a keynote speech on gender equality, the two took the train. They were photographed going through a side entrance at London Euston railway station on September 5.
That’s not all, because they arrived at the train station in a hybrid electric Range Rover, the Daily Mail reports. Their trip was about 27 miles (43 km) from their base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. They also had two bodyguards following them in another black Range Rover.
Land Rover is among Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands and often supplies the British Royal Family with vehicles. It’s unclear whether Queen Elizabeth sent them the Range Rovers again, the way she had done for her Platinum Jubilee in June. Once in Manchester, the couple arrived at the event in the backseat of a black BMW 5 Series.
The string of charitable events brings Harry and Meghan again to the UK for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee. During their stay, they will attend the WellChild Awards on September 8 and also go to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event. We’re looking forward to seeing whether they will opt for a commercial flight to Germany as well.
It looks like they listened (or their PR team did) and they’re already taking measures about it. For one thing, they arrived in the UK over the weekend. Not by private jet, but flying commercial instead. And it looks like the trend continues.
Once they were on their way to Manchester to attend the One Young World summit, where the Duchess would give a keynote speech on gender equality, the two took the train. They were photographed going through a side entrance at London Euston railway station on September 5.
That’s not all, because they arrived at the train station in a hybrid electric Range Rover, the Daily Mail reports. Their trip was about 27 miles (43 km) from their base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. They also had two bodyguards following them in another black Range Rover.
Land Rover is among Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands and often supplies the British Royal Family with vehicles. It’s unclear whether Queen Elizabeth sent them the Range Rovers again, the way she had done for her Platinum Jubilee in June. Once in Manchester, the couple arrived at the event in the backseat of a black BMW 5 Series.
The string of charitable events brings Harry and Meghan again to the UK for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee. During their stay, they will attend the WellChild Awards on September 8 and also go to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event. We’re looking forward to seeing whether they will opt for a commercial flight to Germany as well.