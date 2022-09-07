Fabolous Introduces His Latest SUV, a 2023 Black Range Rover

Rapper Fabolous is all about high-end things and a Range Rover seems to fit all the boxes. Which is why this seems to be the latest addition to his collection.
Rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, truly lives up to his stage name. His Instagram account always shows a lavish lifestyle on his behalf. Be it expensive cars, clothes, or trips, he’s got them all.
The rapper is a big fan of Rolls-Royce, owning a couple of Cullinans, but he wouldn’t say no to other brands either. For example, over the last few weeks, he’s been seen with a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
In a new video posted on his Instagram Stories, the rapper introduces his latest ride – a 2023 Range Rover. The SUV comes with a black exterior and, unfortunately, the short video doesn’t give us a glimpse of the cabin, as well.
The British brand introduced the flagship model in 1969 and it has since seen five generations over five decades. The latest one was introduced in 2021. The lineup includes no fewer than four trim levels for the Range Rover, SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition, with a standard wheelbase, a long wheelbase, and a seven-seat layout.
When it comes to engines, there’s a 395-horsepower 3.0-liter MHEV twin-turbo straight-six with all-wheel drive, a 3.0-liter PHEV inline-six option, or the top-of-the-line version, a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 that’s good for 523 horsepower (530 ps).
There’s no information on which version Fabolous chose, but it looks like he went for a standard wheelbase. It's unclear whether Fabolous owns this SUV, or he rented it, since the video was shot in front of a rental company from New Jersey called Korex. Given that Fabolous has an $8 million net worth, he can afford the SUV, which has a starting price of $104,500.
