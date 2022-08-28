Rapper Fabolous Keeps It Fancy With a Maybach Landaulet, the “Paybach”

When you hear the word “fabulous,” you think of opulence, extravagance, and lavishness. Well, luckily, rapper Fabolous seems to have chosen his stage name well, because he’s all about the finer things. Which most recently include a Maybach Landaulet.
Rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, is a fan of showing his extremely lavish lifestyle online. With a net worth of $8 million, the “Into You” musician has everything it takes to live it up.
While he’s a big fan of Rolls-Royces, recently splashing on a custom Rolls-Royce duffle bag, the rapper doesn’t have an issue enjoying other similarly luxurious brands. And Maybach is all about luxury.
In his most recent post on social media, rapper Fabolous traveled in a white Maybach Landaulet, which is a rear open-top luxobarge. And it’s everything you need to make quite an impression, captioning the set “Paybach.”
The Maybach Landaulet was put in motion by a 6.0-liter V12 engine developed together with specialists from AMG. It put out 612 horsepower (620 ps) and a massive torque of 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission.
While it was designed to provide the utmost comfort for the passengers in the backseat, the half-top cabrio also came with a great performance, being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
There’s no information on whether Fabolous owns this car. Based on the pictures, it looks like he might’ve rented it for an upcoming project with Dave East. But that doesn’t stop him from enjoying all the luxury features it has to offer.
Although Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone brand, since 2015, it became a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz. And Fabolous seemingly owns both models from the sub-brand's lineup, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, too, which you can see in our gallery.
