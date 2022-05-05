Rapper Fabolous' Pilot Gives Him Shots Before Flying in a Private Jet

More on this:

1 Police Pulled Up to Rapper Fabolous as He Was Giving a Phone Interview in His Rolls-Royce

2 Rapper Fabolous Is Back to Matching His Cars, This Time an Orange Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

3 Rapper Fabolous Accuses Delivery Driver of Stealing Stuff From His Unlocked Rolls-Royce

4 Rapper Fabolous Is Treating His Mom Right, Driving Her Around in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

5 Rapper Fabolous Knows Everything About Style While Matching with Rolls-Royce Cullinan