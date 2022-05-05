Rapper Fabolous' Pilot Gives Him Shots Before Flying in a Private Jet

There’s no questioning the fact that rapper Fabolous loves living the good life. Which includes expensive cars, private jets, and more. Before his latest flight, his pilot even treated him to a shot on the house.
John David Jackson, better known by his stage name Fabolous, famous for hit singles like “Into You," “Can’t Let You Go,” or “Make Me Better,” can pride himself on an estimated net worth of $8 million. Which allows him to live a life that’s beyond comfortable.
With a particular liking for expensive cars and a preference for Rolls-Royce, it’s no surprise to see that the rapper opts to travel in private jets whenever he needs to fly.
In a series of short videos posted on his Instagram Stories on May 4, Fabolous arrives at the aircraft, where the crew was already waiting for him, ready to serve him some drinks. He added the text that the “pilot said shots on him,” as he serves him one before boarding.
People in the comments joked that they would be fine with getting the same preferential treatment, as long as they know for sure that the pilot doesn’t join the drinking, too.
Luckily, the crew members on Fabolous’ flight were very professional. The rapper shared a few glimpses of the sunset while he was up in the air and a look at the jet after landing. Unfortunately, he didn’t give us a tour of the aircraft nor any information on the maker.
Besides his exclusive means of flying, a recent post on Fabolous’ account also shows the rapper enjoying a subway ride in New York City, alongside fellow rappers Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Rowdy Rebel, among others. But, as much as we’d like to think Fabolous could just hop on a train heading to Manhattan and not get noticed, the entire ordeal was for an upcoming, secret joint project.
