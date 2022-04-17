Rapper Fabolous Pulled Over in the Middle of an Interview While Sitting in His Rolls-Royce

Fabolous was talking to Jim Jones about his current music plans while sitting in his Rolls-Royce, when he was completely taken aback by a police officer pulling him over.
Rapper Fabolous is a huge fan of Rolls-Royces, and he seems to own at least several, including two different Cullinans.
One of his favorite ways to show them off on social media is by matching with them, and he never fails to show off his style.
Not long ago, the rapper went on social media to blast a delivery driver for stealing from his Cullinan. Now, the rapper seems to find himself in a different situation.
The rapper was in the driver’s seat of one of his Rolls-Royces, giving an interview with Jim Jones. The two were discussing whether Fabolous has something up his sleeve, and if he’ll release new music soon.
But, to his surprise, an officer pulled him over, leaving him stunned. The police officer later explained to him that someone called and claimed that "there were no plates" on the rapper’s car.
There is no way of knowing which model the rapper was driving, but he did give us a short glimpse of the brown-leather interior seats.
After the officer asked why he was sitting in his car in that area, and asked if he has a “witness,” the New York native clarified, "I was just pulled over to do this interview on the phone."
Jones asked him if a police officer really came up to him, to which Fabolous replied, "Yeah, police pulled up on me."
Not long after, Fabolous ended the interview, but Jones had something else to add. "That's kinda wild, um, he was sitting in a Rolls Royce. How is police hating on that man?" he wondered. "This is crazy."
So far, Fabolous hasn’t addressed the incident, but at least he wasn't driving at the time of the interview.
One of his favorite ways to show them off on social media is by matching with them, and he never fails to show off his style.
Not long ago, the rapper went on social media to blast a delivery driver for stealing from his Cullinan. Now, the rapper seems to find himself in a different situation.
The rapper was in the driver’s seat of one of his Rolls-Royces, giving an interview with Jim Jones. The two were discussing whether Fabolous has something up his sleeve, and if he’ll release new music soon.
But, to his surprise, an officer pulled him over, leaving him stunned. The police officer later explained to him that someone called and claimed that "there were no plates" on the rapper’s car.
There is no way of knowing which model the rapper was driving, but he did give us a short glimpse of the brown-leather interior seats.
After the officer asked why he was sitting in his car in that area, and asked if he has a “witness,” the New York native clarified, "I was just pulled over to do this interview on the phone."
Jones asked him if a police officer really came up to him, to which Fabolous replied, "Yeah, police pulled up on me."
Not long after, Fabolous ended the interview, but Jones had something else to add. "That's kinda wild, um, he was sitting in a Rolls Royce. How is police hating on that man?" he wondered. "This is crazy."
So far, Fabolous hasn’t addressed the incident, but at least he wasn't driving at the time of the interview.