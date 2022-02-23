Rapper Fabolous Is Treating His Mom Right, Driving Her Around in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rapper Fabolous is a declared fan of Rolls-Royce. He loves its luxury, performance, high quality, and iconic design. So, he decided to drive his mom around in his gray-wrapped Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Fabolous knows how to pick the best vehicles, and he sure likes to travel in style. Most of the time, he matches his outfits to his luxurious rides, which are often from the British luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce.
And now, he decided to show his mama how he “rolls” in the most elegant way. The rapper had previously shared a picture of him and his mother a few days ago, standing in front of a gray-wrapped Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as he wished her a happy birthday for her 75th anniversary. He wrote: “Mama Love. 75 Yrs Young! So much LOVE she was born on Valentine’s Day.”
A few days later, on February 22, he shared on his Instagram account a picture that read: “Told moms this is how we rolls now.” He later added a video of his mother in the backseat of his luxury SUV.
It’s unclear whether Fabolous owns more than one Rolls-Royce Cullinans or if he actually rents them, because he’s been posing with differently colored SUVs, from a fully black one to a custom gray-and-yellow model. This one sports a gray wrap.
Either owner or renter of the Rolls-Royces he parades with, Fabolous has fabulous taste in cars. The Cullinan may be the British carmaker's first SUV, but they did it right from the first try. They put a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood which sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.
It is understandable why Fabolous has such a passion for the brand and picked the Cullinan to drive his mom around.
And now, he decided to show his mama how he “rolls” in the most elegant way. The rapper had previously shared a picture of him and his mother a few days ago, standing in front of a gray-wrapped Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as he wished her a happy birthday for her 75th anniversary. He wrote: “Mama Love. 75 Yrs Young! So much LOVE she was born on Valentine’s Day.”
A few days later, on February 22, he shared on his Instagram account a picture that read: “Told moms this is how we rolls now.” He later added a video of his mother in the backseat of his luxury SUV.
It’s unclear whether Fabolous owns more than one Rolls-Royce Cullinans or if he actually rents them, because he’s been posing with differently colored SUVs, from a fully black one to a custom gray-and-yellow model. This one sports a gray wrap.
Either owner or renter of the Rolls-Royces he parades with, Fabolous has fabulous taste in cars. The Cullinan may be the British carmaker's first SUV, but they did it right from the first try. They put a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood which sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.
It is understandable why Fabolous has such a passion for the brand and picked the Cullinan to drive his mom around.