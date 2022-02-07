Antonio Brown Hangs Out with Kanye West, Gives Tour of Floyd Mayweather's Garage

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released him, Antonio Brown has had much more time to show his lavish lifestyle. This time, he just hung out with Kanye West, flew in a private jet, and arrived at Floyd Mayweather’s mansion, where he gave us a short tour of his expensive garage.
Antonio Brown, a professional football player in the National Football League, ended his career with the Buccaneers after they released him early last month. Ever since, he dropped his own single, “Pit Not the Palace,” and has constantly shown off his expensive lifestyle.
Now, Brown is roaming in famous circles, where he hangs out with different rappers like Fabolous or DaBaby. Most recently, he was present at Kanye West’s Sunday Service, where Ye introduced his “Yemobile.”
After that, the two, and a few other famous names hopped on a private jet together. Brown somehow ended up at Floyd Mayweather’s mansion.
As a fellow car aficionado, the NFL player couldn’t miss the opportunity to do a power walk around Floyd Mayweather’s garage.
Watching the short video posted on his Instagram Stories on early February 7, the first thing that pops to mind is that the entire garage is color-coded, and we only see the professional boxer’s black vehicles.
First, there are a Mercedes G-Wagen and a Maybach S-Class, followed by several Rolls-Royces, a Cullinan and a Phantom included. Then there are a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a few Ferraris like the 488, Portofino M, GT4Lusso, and the FF hatchback.
I don’t know about other people who love organizing, but the fact that he doesn’t store them by the brand is troubling, given that some of his Lambos and Rolls-Royces weren’t parked together. He went through the trouble of color-coding, right?
Either way, Antonio Brown seems to have had a blast while he strutted around all of Mayweather’s extravagant rides.
Now, Brown is roaming in famous circles, where he hangs out with different rappers like Fabolous or DaBaby. Most recently, he was present at Kanye West’s Sunday Service, where Ye introduced his “Yemobile.”
After that, the two, and a few other famous names hopped on a private jet together. Brown somehow ended up at Floyd Mayweather’s mansion.
As a fellow car aficionado, the NFL player couldn’t miss the opportunity to do a power walk around Floyd Mayweather’s garage.
Watching the short video posted on his Instagram Stories on early February 7, the first thing that pops to mind is that the entire garage is color-coded, and we only see the professional boxer’s black vehicles.
First, there are a Mercedes G-Wagen and a Maybach S-Class, followed by several Rolls-Royces, a Cullinan and a Phantom included. Then there are a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a few Ferraris like the 488, Portofino M, GT4Lusso, and the FF hatchback.
I don’t know about other people who love organizing, but the fact that he doesn’t store them by the brand is troubling, given that some of his Lambos and Rolls-Royces weren’t parked together. He went through the trouble of color-coding, right?
Either way, Antonio Brown seems to have had a blast while he strutted around all of Mayweather’s extravagant rides.