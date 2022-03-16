Rapper Fabolous Accuses Delivery Driver of Stealing Stuff From His Unlocked Rolls-Royce

Rapper Fabolous is now accusing a delivery driver of stealing clothes and shoes from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The rapper provided videos of the driver getting into his car and leaving with several boxes.
Rapper Fabolous loves his cars, especially his Rolls-Royces. He owns several, and he doesn’t pose better with any other car in his collection. So, when someone else tampers with them, he’s not happy.
On Tuesday, March 15, the rapper took it to his social media to accuse a DoorDash delivery driver of stealing stuff from his Rolls-Royce. His light grey SUV, a Cullinan, stood parked next to a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
In the video, we can see the driver deliver a box, and then try out the SUV’s door, which was unlocked. Although he looks around for a camera, he hops inside the Cullinan and gets out with a few boxes of shoes and clothes.
The rapper wrote, next to several videos from the security camera: “Yesterday afternoon a DOOR DASH DELIVERY GUY bringing a order to someone else in NEW JERSEY decided to STEAL me & my Son’s sneakers & clothes out of my car !!!”
He continued, “I’m giving the opportunity here & now to whoever this dude is to return the stuff stolen. I will take it back with no consequence, & let it slide.”
Fabolous added in the lengthy message: “IF NOT, i have plenty of video footage, the delivery car info, the Door Dash pick up info & even will reach out to door dash & get all information involved with the driver/vehicle… If you know this guy or this is your family or friend u should holla at him to return it ASAP. YALL CAN DM ME & this will be handled & left as a mistake or opportunity.”
The rapper has since deleted the post, but he didn’t add whether the matter is resolved.
