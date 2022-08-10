Fabolous Is All About the Finer Things, Maybachs with Meek Mill and Rolls-Royce Bags

Rapper Fabolous knows how to have a fantabulous lifestyle, which most recently included several Maybachs as he hung out with Meek Mill and new, custom Rolls-Royce merch.
Fabolous and Meek Mill seem to be preparing to release a collaboration song. Given that both love finer things, it wouldn’t surprise anyone that their muse was actually a luxury car brand: Maybach. In several videos and pictures shared on his Instagram account, Fabolous and Meek Mill hung out next to a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC and a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, from the previous generation.
Both of them are powerful and luxurious and they make a great statement. However, a funny commenter added that there are “No CLA’s in this shoot,” making reference to the entry-level Mercedes-Benz CLA class, which is a good car but doesn’t have a Maybach version.
Although there’s no information on when we’ll hear the new Maybach-themed collaboration song, the intense promo seems to suggest that it will be soon.
But until then, Fabolous continues to live it up. On August 10, the rapper posted a series of short videos on his Instagram Stories, unveiling his new "special delivery:" a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan duffle bag, in black and mandarin orange, similar to one of the most popular color combos for the luxury SUV.
The one-of-one duffle bag is handcrafted by @p_thedesigner, with leather “right from the factory,” according to the designer. It has Rolls-Royce's well-known logo in the center of the duffle bag, with the Spirit of Ecstasy on one side. The designer added that “the initial design I sent Fab was close, but we went back & forth on the handles to get them just right, his attention to detail on & off the mic was impressive.” Fabolous loved it, saying that “it came out fire.”
Fabolous owns a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans he could drive when using this duffle bag, although none of them are in the same color combo. However, he does have an orange and black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, in theme with his upcoming song.
