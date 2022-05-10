Rapper Fabolous Switches Rolls-Royce for Bronco, Looks Fantabulous

With a stage name like “Fabolous,” you can’t expect anything less than that from the rapper, whose real name is John David Jackson. Although he’s used to the high life and expensive things, he has just added a Ford Bronco to his collection, and it fits him like a glove.
We’ve previously documented Fabolous’ love for expensive things which include several Rolls-Royce Cullinans and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Of course, the rapper also flies in private jets, and when he does, he even gets shots from his pilot.
But, with all of this, seems to have found a new liking for a new model, which is unlike the rest of his collection: a fan-favorite Ford Bronco.
The rapper shared the first picture of himself sitting on the hood of his new white SUV a few days ago. On May 9, he shared a glimpse of the interior as he sat in the driver’s seat, listening to music, before his gym session. He added several messages to the short videos, including that that was his “pre-workout music,” as he played Stretch Money. Just like any other person, he procrastinated and promised "just one more," as he continued sharing videos. He wrote that “this is the type of sh*t I listen to in the OJ” which seems to be the name of his Bronco.
By the 12" LCD Touchscreen on board and the design of the wheels, Fabolous' Bronco seems to be the Badlands version, for which both of these features are also optional. However, the rapper painted the wheels white to match the exterior of the car. His videos were black and white, so we couldn't say exactly whether he opted for a full-black cabin.
The Bronco comes with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine mated to either a seven-speed manual or ten-speed automatic gearbox. The top-of-the-range option is the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, which sends 306 horsepower (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission.
The Badlands has a starting price of $44,495 before taxes and delivery, which is a big difference from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan (which is priced at over $330,000). But Fabolous loves his new ride and they seem to make a great team.
