Rapper Fabolous Looks Top-Notch Next to His Silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rapper Fabolous was very inspired and truthful when he chose his stage name. Because everything he does seems to be top-notch, especially when it comes to his cars. And his latest post proves that: it shows a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Brooklyn-born rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, is all about the finer things. Although his garage includes many different brands, there’s one he returns to often – Rolls-Royce.
Fabolous owns a couple of different Rolls-Royce Cullinans, which is exactly what he needs to send a message about his lifestyle. The Cullinan, the only SUV in the British luxury car manufacturer’s lineup, looks very imposing while providing the utmost comfort for its passengers, plus coming with quite a performance.
While Fabolous is used to matching his silver Rolls-Royce with yellow accents, in his latest post, he donned a black outfit with some gold accents that still worked perfectly well with the luxury SUV. He wore a Sade T-shirt, adding in the caption, "I’m a smooth operator, word to Sade’s voice."
The Cullinan is put in motion by the carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With figures like that, it can’t be anything but fast. The SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides driving around in his Cullinan, Fabolous also took it to his Instagram Stories to share several clips from a photo shoot that involved a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which seems to be from an upcoming music video. He made several Maybach-related puns like "Bach at it" and "Bach in the City," written on top of the videos. Fabolous was seen with the luxury SUV several times before and also hinted at a project with fellow rapper Meek Mill, which involved several Mercedes-Maybach examples.
