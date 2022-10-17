CGI Overdose Imagines the 2024 BMW X2 That Won't Look Like This

Having been spied in a premiere last week, the second-generation BMW X2 has now entered the rendering blender with an unrealistic design.
Normally, digital artists would have only tried to shed the camouflage, but in this case, kdesignag on Instagram has messed around with the over-styling of the premium subcompact crossover.
For one, the grille won’t be this big, spy shots have revealed, and it probably won’t get double headlamps, either. Moreover, the overall shape won’t be that curvaceous, but the roofline will be more arched towards the rear compared to its predecessor, a mover that will further tie it to the bigger X4 and X6.
As for the back end, it is a bit on the sporty side in imagination land, with a very aggressive rear bumper and diffuser that has cutouts for the stacked quad exhaust tips in a very M-like vein. Two spoilers decorate it here, one on the roof and the other on the tailgate that will be a bit taller on the real thing. The LED taillamps may be very BMW-like, but there is no guarantee that the all-new X2 will look anything like this. We’d also expect new colors, wheels, and an interior similar to that of the X1 when it comes to the actual model.
Believed to premiere sometime next year, before making its way to dealers in selected markets not long after, the 2024 BW X2 should be built on the same platform, albeit with several modifications. As a result, it might get some familiar powertrains that will be topped by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit in the M35i variant. The sportier model will likely boast a little over 300 horsepower and will continue to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. We don’t know yet if it will get the full-blown M treatment.
