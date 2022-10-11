2024 BMW X2 Spied in a Premiere, Trades Glorified Hatchback for Crossover Coupe Looks

In production since 2017, the BMW X2 is bound to get renewed, and besides a long list of novelties, it will finally look like a smaller alternative to the X4 and X6.
Scooped in a premiere while it was being loaded onto a trailer, the next-gen BMW X2 has a face that kind of looks like the one of the latest X1. The roofline is taller and more arched towards the rear, and the front and rear overhangs are longer compared to the current iteration. It also has a more upright tailgate design, with a ducktail-like spoiler below the rear windscreen, and a cleaner-looking bumper.
Flush-mounted door handles, just like those equipping the third-gen X1, were visible too, next to what seemed to be black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, beneath the trippy camouflage, for a slightly more utilitarian design. We are by no means wheel experts, but those alloys do look brand-new to us. Also, when it launches, the upcoming X2 should get a revised color palette, perhaps with available lively finishes.
Our man with the cam couldn’t get close enough to this tester to snap a couple of pictures of the interior, so in practice, we don’t what it will look like. However, in theory, it should be very similar to that of the X1, with the curved display taking center stage.
That’s definitely no coincidence, as the second-generation X2 will be based on the same platform. This means that it will share most (if not all) of the powertrain family, but this is more of an assumption at this point, as no one outside BMW knows anything about the engine lineup. The grand unveiling date is another big unknown, but in all likelihood, it should show its uncamouflaged design sometime next year, before launching shortly after.
