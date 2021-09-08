Tesla Model S Plaid Is "a Waste of Money" According to Edmunds Review. Hypocritical Much?

Upcoming BMW X2 Redesign Imagined With Split Headlights, Large Kidney Grille

The X1 is one of the oldest BMWs in the lineup. Codenamed F48, the second-gen crossover was introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. A ground-up refresh is expected to debut in 2022 , most likely in the first half of the year because the F48 is rumored to end production in June. 50 photos



As for the all-electric powertrain of the X1 and X2 compact utility vehicles, two specifications are rumored by people in the know. The eDrive20 should develop less than 200 HP while the eDrive30 could feature 250 ponies, output figures that are more than adequate for BMW’s smallest crossovers. Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production, made it clear that Plant Regensburg will gear up for the all-new X1 in 2022. He also confirmed an electric-only powertrain option, and naturally, the X2 should follow suit with shared underpinnings.Imagined with the split headlights and large kidney grille of the upcoming X8 M Competition or whatever the flagship utility vehicle will be named, the X2 is certain to level up in the styling department to keep the sales momentum going strong. I personally don’t like the “bucky beaver” front grille although the vertically-stacked headlights are fitting on this application.BMW should reimagine the cabin as well, primarily the dashboard’s layout. I’m willing to bet a tenner that the iX electric utility vehicle will serve as inspiration for the X2’s interior, which is most likely getting Operating System 8 iDrive and a digital instrument cluster instead of classic gauges.Similar to the UKL-based models of today, the next-generation X1 and X2 will boast a selection of three- and four-cylinder powerplants. Under the “Power of Choice” motto, BMW intends to extend its hybridization efforts to meet emission regulations. As a brief refresher, Euro 7 is right around the corner, and it’s already referred to as a shadow ban on internal combustion.As for the all-electric powertrain of the X1 and X2 compact utility vehicles, two specifications are rumored by people in the know. The eDrive20 should develop less than 200while the eDrive30 could feature 250 ponies, output figures that are more than adequate for BMW’s smallest crossovers.

Editor's note: U11 BMW X1 test mule pictured in the gallery. U11 BMW X1 test mule pictured in the gallery.