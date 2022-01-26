2023 BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay Joins Range With Standard M Sport Package and Gold Accents

BMW’s sporty and rather trendy-looking X2 crossover is now available with a new trim package dubbed Edition GoldPlay, which you can get on the 2023 X2 sDrive28i and xDrive28i variants. U.S. production is set to kick off this upcoming March.
The 2023 BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay features a factory standard M Sport Package, an M Sport suspension with a 10-millimeter (0.4 inches) lower ride height, plus M Sport steering for an improved driving experience. The San Remo Green metallic paint is exclusive to this model, although buyers can also specify Alpine White, Black Sapphire metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic and BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic.
Visually, you also have a large, three-section lower air intake in the front apron, Dark Shadow inserts for the front and rear bumper panels, body color wheel arch trim and door edging, M High-gloss Shadow Line trim, plus the M Aerodynamics package.
Meanwhile, the side window surrounds, window recess covers, B-pillar trim and C-pillar accents are all High-gloss black too, much like the tailpipe finishers, mirror cover panels and mirror frames.
Other highlights include the Galvanic Gold accents on the standard 19-inch wheels (optional 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels), which you can get with either all-season or performance runflat tires.
Moving on to the interior, here we find special accents like the door sill strips which boast a similar structure with the grille mesh – they also have ‘Edition’ lettering in Galvanic Gold. Also worth noting is the Dark Graphite matte trim found throughout the cabin, plus the M Sport Seats trimmed in Black Perforated Dakota leather with Giallo Oro contrast stitching, which can also be found on the instrument panel, center console and outer and center armrests.
As for performance, the X2 sDrive28i and xDrive28i are both powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing 228 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. The sDrive28i (rear-wheel drive) version can hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i model needs 6.3 seconds.
