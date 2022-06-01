A Deep Dive Into the All-New BMW X1 and iX1, Proving Entry-Level Bimmers Can Still Be Cool

The all-new X1 and iX1 are proof positive of this. Let's take a look at everything new on offer with the new X1 and its accompanying all-electric cousin. With a tentative release date of October 2022, the X1 is coming flying out of the gate with two gasoline or diesel engine options, with displacement figures to be announced very soon.
This will no doubt help to bring a wide, wide range of application capabilities to the model ranging from your average family grocery getter to a capable long-range continent crusher. Each engine will be paired with the latest generation of BMW's seven-speed Steptronic double-clutch, semi-automatic gearbox capable of effortless cruising at any speed.
With an intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system in place in upper-trim models, this is a crossover SUV that could pull off a legit powerslide if not for the traction control ruining all the fun. But in spite of all these positive points, there's a sense that we come to expect qualities and technology of this nature when it comes to X-series SUVs.
If anything, much of it should be a given. What's not a given at all is the all-electric sibling car to the X1, the iX1, powered by a dual-motor unit of BMW's fifth-generation eDrive battery EV system. With an estimated power output exceeding 360 foot-pounds (494 Nm) and 313 horsepower combined, the iX1 won't be Model X fast. But at least in the real world, it doesn't need to be.
It's thankfully been downsized to fit the smaller dimensions of an X1 and looks a whole lot better as a result. The same can be said of the adaptive LED headlamps, which are also a fair bit proportioned-sized than the less, considerably uglier SUVs like the Jeep Cherokee, even post-facelift. Customers can choose from two solid and ten metallic shades for the exterior factory paint.
This included a striking "Frozen" paint option from BMW for the first time and, at least for now, exclusive to the 2022 X1 and iX1. It must be said, this SUV could've been a heck of a lot uglier. It's nice to see BMW's been sensible this time around. With alloy wheel options ranging from 17 to 20 inches, there's an OEM wheel and tire setup for everything from a suburban nuclear family to a hip-hop video.
Inside both the X1 and iX1, the foldable rear 40:20:40 split seat backrests can be folded down or adjusted to different angles for a wide array of passenger and cargo-carrying capabilities. Doing so increases trunk space from 540 liters (19-cubic feet) to a limit of 1,600 liters (56.5-cubic feet).
Close to this is the car's integrated wireless smartphone charger. With four USB-C ports and two 12V power plugs on offer, there's enough power to charge a handful of laptops and tablets without issue. Speaking of smartphones, 5G hotspot connectivity will be a key feature of the X1 going forward.
Pricing information is still yet to be announced as of June 2022. But the final year of the previous X1 featured an entry-level price starting at $35,400 (€33,000-aprox) before options in Europe. Expect the newer, fancier third-generation to see an incremental increase in price, which applies even more so for the electric iX1.
Something tells us the iX1 won't be looked back on as the "eureka" moment when electric cars become as affordable as ICE cars. But at least for those who can afford it, it's bound to be one heck of a treat.
