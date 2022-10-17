Phantasmal 2023 Ford Transit Raptor Feels Prone to Fast Off-Road Parcel Delivery

Blue Oval’s Ford Pro division is almost ready to bring something quirky yet potentially cool to America’s dealerships – the 2023 Ford Transit Trail, a van that is good for everything, from job sites to campsites and more.
It is probably something inspired by the idea that anyone can deliver the parcel during the week’s work hours and then embark on #vanlifer adventures during the weekends, even if the latter involves some pretty serious overlanding. And, sporting the Raptor-inspired trio of amber marker lights, one can easily imagine where the off-road inspiration first came from.
Now, it remains to be seen how much F-150 Raptor (we dare not think about the 5.2-liter supercharged V8-equipped 700-hp Raptor R) DNA will be inside the 2023 Ford Transit Trail rugged van, as the initial teaser was still pretty vague. But of course, some people have a more vivid imagination than others. And they’re also not the most patient folks on the planet, either.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who decided to abandon his beloved CGI brand mashups for something cool - if you like delivery services. Thus, following stuff like the Lamborghini Lexus sports cars or the ‘Cadillacura’ CGI joint venture, the pixel master dabbled with the Toyota FJ Cruiser mulling a quirky U.S. comeback before fully focusing on the imagined 2023 Ford Transit Raptor extreme off-road van.
Naturally, the channel’s fans were keen to express their various feelings, some lamenting that it would probably have years-long waiting lists even before Ford announced the latest production setback, while others claiming that with something like this any package would finally get delivered in the promised 24 hours. Oh well, who knows, maybe the UPS or FedEx teams might even want to start a Dakar rally presence, even if only virtually…
Now, it remains to be seen how much F-150 Raptor (we dare not think about the 5.2-liter supercharged V8-equipped 700-hp Raptor R) DNA will be inside the 2023 Ford Transit Trail rugged van, as the initial teaser was still pretty vague. But of course, some people have a more vivid imagination than others. And they’re also not the most patient folks on the planet, either.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who decided to abandon his beloved CGI brand mashups for something cool - if you like delivery services. Thus, following stuff like the Lamborghini Lexus sports cars or the ‘Cadillacura’ CGI joint venture, the pixel master dabbled with the Toyota FJ Cruiser mulling a quirky U.S. comeback before fully focusing on the imagined 2023 Ford Transit Raptor extreme off-road van.
Naturally, the channel’s fans were keen to express their various feelings, some lamenting that it would probably have years-long waiting lists even before Ford announced the latest production setback, while others claiming that with something like this any package would finally get delivered in the promised 24 hours. Oh well, who knows, maybe the UPS or FedEx teams might even want to start a Dakar rally presence, even if only virtually…