Ford Recalls Maverick Pickup Truck Over Unintended Brake Light Illumination

On August 26th, the Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company was informed of an issue pertaining to the rear brake lamps. More specifically, under certain scenarios, the brake lamps are illuminated when the driver is not applying the brakes. The subsequent investigation concluded with fingers pointed at the supplier, Continental Automotive.
The ABS module supplied by Continental Automotive has been confirmed to send an incorrect value to the integrated trailer relay module. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this error was caused by “a misinterpretation of a specification provided by Ford.” The Dearborn-based automaker is aware of at least 23 warranty claims alleging rear brake lamps illuminating without brake application. Zero accidents or injuries have been reported thus far.
Owners can look forward to a recall notification from November 7th through November 11th. Said notification will instruct owners to bring their Mavericks in for a software update. “The new software for the antilock braking system will be designed based on proper interpretation of the ACC and ABS interface specification,” reads the recall report attached below.
A grand total of 11,098 pickups are called back, namely pickups without adaptive cruise control yet equipped with an integrated trailer relay module. Build dates for these unibody trucks range from February 11th, 2021 through September 5th, 2022. To whom it may concern, adaptive cruise control is an extra bundled with the Co-Pilot360 Assist Package that retails at $750.
The Maverick has recently entered the 2023 model year with a few more goodies than before, as well as higher starting prices for each trim level. The XL hybrid currently retails at $22,195 excluding the $1,495 destination charge. By comparison, this configuration used to carry a suggested retail price of merely $19,995 when the Maverick went on sale back in 2021.
Be that as it may, it still is the most affordable brand-new Ford that money can buy in the U.S., and the most affordable brand-new truck in the U.S.
Owners can look forward to a recall notification from November 7th through November 11th. Said notification will instruct owners to bring their Mavericks in for a software update. “The new software for the antilock braking system will be designed based on proper interpretation of the ACC and ABS interface specification,” reads the recall report attached below.
A grand total of 11,098 pickups are called back, namely pickups without adaptive cruise control yet equipped with an integrated trailer relay module. Build dates for these unibody trucks range from February 11th, 2021 through September 5th, 2022. To whom it may concern, adaptive cruise control is an extra bundled with the Co-Pilot360 Assist Package that retails at $750.
The Maverick has recently entered the 2023 model year with a few more goodies than before, as well as higher starting prices for each trim level. The XL hybrid currently retails at $22,195 excluding the $1,495 destination charge. By comparison, this configuration used to carry a suggested retail price of merely $19,995 when the Maverick went on sale back in 2021.
Be that as it may, it still is the most affordable brand-new Ford that money can buy in the U.S., and the most affordable brand-new truck in the U.S.