Hyundai Wants All Its Products to Be Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025

Hyundai introduced its future EV platform in March, but that was just the beginning of laying down its plans for the future. With the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), the company solved the hardware needs it will have for its future cars. We knew Hyundai was planning to give over-the-air (OTA) updates for its vehicles, but now it disclosed the strategy to get there. Starting in 2023, all new Hyundai vehicles will get Connected Car Services (CCS) and OTA updates capability.

