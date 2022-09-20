Could This Be the Next Hyundai NEXO?

Hydrogen vehicles still need a reliable and widespread refueling network to offer an alternative to combustion-engined vehicles and electric cars. That did not stop Hyundai from creating the first mass-production fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) – the ix35 FCEV – in 2013 and Toyota from offering the Mirai in 2014. Hyundai replaced the ix35 FCEV with the NEXO in 2018. After it completed four years in the market, Hyundai is allegedly already conceiving its next generation, and these renderings would prove that.

