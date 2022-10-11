Tuned Ford Maverick Conquers the Quarter Mile in 13.56 Seconds

David Buschur of Buschur’s LLC owns a very special Ford Maverick. The 2022 model in the featured clip is a mid-range XLT with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, all-wheel drive, Max Tow package, and FX4 off-road package at first glance, but under the skin, it packs a few go-faster modifications.
The list begins with a catch can that prevents oil from causing buildup inside the intake manifold of the direct-injected powerplant. Speaking of which, the four-cylinder turbo is pretty much the same lump you’ll find in the Bronco Sport Badlands. Fully stock, it produces 250 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 277 pound-foot (376 Nm) at only 3,000 rpm.
A 3.0-inch air intake complements a cat-back exhaust system that helps the four-cylinder mill breathe out better. 5 Star Tuning was tasked with ECU tuning, as well as TCM tuning that enables higher-rpm launches for the eight-speed automatic that comes standard with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. A front-mounted intercooler pretty much sums up the list of upgrades.
With David’s son Zachary behind the wheel, the worst ¼-mile sprint ended in 13.8 seconds. Not long after, Zachary Buschur dipped below 13.6, running 13.56 at 100.27 miles per hour (161.36 kilometers per hour).
“This truck is a blast,” said David Buschur on the Maverick Truck Club forums. “We've got about 13,000 trouble-free miles (20,921 kilometers) on it, has done really well and I believe holds the fastest drag strip time.”
Going forward, Buschur’s LLC intends to roll out a turbo or a turbo kit that should extract quite a few more ponies and pound-foot from the all-aluminum powerplant. “The turbo is still in development,” said David, “but is honestly being held up at this point by a cost vs. demand for them.”
If you like the way this fellow sounds, David is much obliged to sell you his cat-back exhaust for $779 excluding shipping. The exhaust is built from 304-grade stainless steel, which is also used for the exhaust hangers.
