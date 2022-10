1971 Ford Bronco Stroppe Baja Is One Seriously Collectible Rig

Before anything, let’s decode the vehicle identification number. U15 stands for the wagon body style, G means 302-ci V8 engine, and L references the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Modified by Stroppe with the Baja Bronco package, this rig rolled off the line on March 16th, 1971.What does a Baja-spec Bronco feature? Quad-shock suspension opens the list of upgrades, along with Saginaw power steering, a locking differential, a cooler for the automatic transmission, trimmed front fenders and extended rear fenders, a trailer hitch, a padded roll bar, and bumper bracing. Acquired by the seller 12 years ago, U15GLL22508 was professionally refurbished from 2012 to 2015 with a repaint, powder-coated frame, and many more.Listed on Bring a Trailer with 74 miles (119 kilometers) on the clock, this fellow originally featured G78 x 15B white sidewall tires. Fitted with 15- by 8.5-inch chromed steelies and 31- by 10.5-inch rubber boots from BFG, the old-school utility vehicle is rocking a C90X high-rise aluminum intake, a 600-cfm Holley carburetor, and a reproduction dual-tip exhaust system.The carb was adjusted in preparation for the sale, along with fresh oil for the 4.9-liter powerplant, a replacement fuel tank, replacement sending units, and a replacement heater control valve. Offered with two binders of refurbishment photographs and receipts, the original Stroppe Baja spare tire cover, an owner’s manual, and a clean title in the seller’s name, this off-road-ready rig is genuinely perfect from every angle, both inside and out.Listed on the Baja Bronco online registry, U15GLL22508 is currently going for $87,500 after five bids. The auction ends in six days on October 14th.