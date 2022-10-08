1971 Ford Bronco Stroppe Baja Is One Seriously Collectible Rig

Bill Stroppe needs no introduction to Bronco enthusiasts. Bill Stroppe-prepared Bronco dune bashers gave way to the Baja Bronco that ran from 1971 to 1975. Chassis number U15GLL22508 is one of approximately 500 units, and chances are that it will sell for more than $100k on BaT.
Before anything, let’s decode the vehicle identification number. U15 stands for the wagon body style, G means 302-ci V8 engine, and L references the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Modified by Stroppe with the Baja Bronco package, this rig rolled off the line on March 16th, 1971.
What does a Baja-spec Bronco feature? Quad-shock suspension opens the list of upgrades, along with Saginaw power steering, a locking differential, a cooler for the automatic transmission, trimmed front fenders and extended rear fenders, a trailer hitch, a padded roll bar, and bumper bracing. Acquired by the seller 12 years ago, U15GLL22508 was professionally refurbished from 2012 to 2015 with a repaint, powder-coated frame, and many more.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with 74 miles (119 kilometers) on the clock, this fellow originally featured G78 x 15B white sidewall tires. Fitted with 15- by 8.5-inch chromed steelies and 31- by 10.5-inch rubber boots from BFG, the old-school utility vehicle is rocking a C90X high-rise aluminum intake, a 600-cfm Holley carburetor, and a reproduction dual-tip exhaust system.
The carb was adjusted in preparation for the sale, along with fresh oil for the 4.9-liter powerplant, a replacement fuel tank, replacement sending units, and a replacement heater control valve. Offered with two binders of refurbishment photographs and receipts, the original Stroppe Baja spare tire cover, an owner’s manual, and a clean title in the seller’s name, this off-road-ready rig is genuinely perfect from every angle, both inside and out.
Listed on the Baja Bronco online registry, U15GLL22508 is currently going for $87,500 after five bids. The auction ends in six days on October 14th.
