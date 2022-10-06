Classic Land Rover Gets Open-Air Makeover From Himalaya 4x4

Offered between 1958 and 1961, the Land Rover Series II was followed up by the IIA. Somewhat difficult to distinguish from its predecessor to the untrained eye, the IIA is the basis for the restomod we’re covering today.
Refurbished and modified by a South Carolina-based company by the name of Himalaya 4x4, the open-top beach cruiser in the photo gallery is described as “the perfect option for clients looking for a truly classic Land Rover aesthetic alongside a decidedly civilized driving experience.” Finished in powder blue, the convertible SUV features a GM-sourced engine in the guise of a free-breathing V6 that belts out in the ballpark of 300 horsepower.
Connected to a 6L80-E automatic, this engine should be more than adequate for this vehicle, although a small-block V8 would be more appropriate for a restomod. The modern drivetrain is complemented by a coil-sprung chassis with Fox suspension for a smoother ride. It also stops on a dime, thanks to the Wilwood brakes. Pictured on body-color steelies and with a matching spare wheel out back, the muscularly-stanced rig is pretty special on the inside.
The list of improvements is opened by high-grade chestnut leather that shrugs off any wet weather. Superb-looking instrumentation is also featured, along with Alpine high-fidelity audio with Bluetooth connectivity. A wood-rimmed steering wheel with three spokes and a wooden bed sums up the reassuringly simple yet exquisite-looking interior of this off-roader.
“Our new open-air builds are fantastic rigs for warm weather and tropical climates,” said Himalaya 4x4 president Greg Shondel. “Celebrated as the original Land Rovers that started it all for the brand, our beach cruisers feature a markedly different design than the classic Defenders that came after them. These IIA are a perfect representation of Himalaya’s attention to detail from the performance upgrades down to the smallest nuts and bolts on the truck, all with nothing but blue skies overhead,” concluded Shondel.
