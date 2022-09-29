NaVorro Bowman Gets Sleek 2023 Range Rover, It’s Lifted on 26-inch Forgiatos

Former professional football player NaVorro Bowman has just splashed on a new SUV, a sleek 2023 Range Rover. And the new whip already comes with some changes, like a pair of 26” Forgiato wheels.
NaVorro Bowman was in the NFL for eight seasons, playing for the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders. This took him to a net worth of approximately $16 million as of 2022, which allows him to indulge in some guilty pleasures, like cars.
He has just added a new SUV to his garage, a 2023 Range Rover. And for the project, he collaborated with Champion Motoring, a top favorite dealership among athletes and other high-profile names.
The Range Rover is the flagship model of the British premium brand, spreading over five generations since 1969. The latest generation arrived in 2021, with three body styles, the standard, the long wheelbase, and the long wheelbase with seven seats. It also featured no fewer than five trims, the SE, HSE, SV, Autobiography, and First Edition.
The one Bowman opted for is the long wheelbase version with seven seats, available in two trims, the SE and the Autobiography. Since Champion Motoring didn't mention the trim, it's most likely he went for the former, choosing the highest power, the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 engine, which puts out 523 horsepower (530 ps) and a maximum torque of 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). Based on these figures, it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from the zero mark in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The exterior of this "one-of-one" seems to be Eiger Grey, and Bowman went for 26-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato instead of the standard 21-inch ones from stock. The vehicle comes "fully loaded," according to the dealership and boasts black leather seats.
The 2023 Range Rover isn't the only SUV in Bowman's garage, as his social media often displays pictures of a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But it's never a bad idea to add another.
