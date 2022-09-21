Rare McLaren 570S MSO X Has Baby Blue Looks Instead of Flamboyant Mille DNA

Serving at the ‘base’ of the exotic McLaren sports car food chain, the 570S has been around for enough time to avoid growing long in the tooth with ample version and special edition choices.
The two-door coupe or retractable hardtop convertible was first seen at the 2015 edition of the New York International Auto Show, and the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine has since powered up various iterations such as the 540C, 570GT, GT4 and Sprint, Spider, as well as the 6xx series. An interesting addition to the family was, of course, the 570S MSO X.
It was envisioned by North America’s McLaren Newport Beach dealer that wanted to properly celebrate the Daytona 24 event with ten unique 570S cars that emulate the look and feel of the 570S GT4 racer but retain the daily usability of the street version. The exterior looks are heavily influenced by the GT4’s appearance and the MSO X even features a cool rear wing, among others.
Meanwhile, inside there is a racing atmosphere without dropping the creature comforts, and as such it still has the same performance as a regular 570S (including the 562 hp, Graziano seven-speed DCT) that comes complete with a 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time of 3.2 seconds and a 204 mph (328 kph) maximum speed. And we are recapping all those details because, somehow, the third (out of ten units) has escaped into the world and is now looking for a new owner.
Right now, it sits proudly in the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has recently prepared this fashionable luxury sports car for sale. As always, not a lot of details are given (even the pricing is only offered upon DM request), but we do know that it has a mere 3k miles (less than 5,000 km) on the odometer.
The Baby Blue looks should not make you feel too sad, though, even if the flamboyant Richard Mille watch is not included with the purchase – at least you will never forget about the collaboration because the company’s name is also inscribed on the sides, in proper racing livery and sponsorship fashion…
