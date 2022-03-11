McLaren 570s Spider Turns Unlikely GT3 Racer With CGI Roll Cage and Eerie Nebula

This 562-horsepower British sports car might be part of McLaren’s “low-end” Sports Series, but that does not mean it shows up any less feisty at the track. Be it a real dragstrip or a virtual racing circuit.
Numerous variants have been developed for the series (now replaced by the new, hybrid Artura). Starting with the entry-level 540C, going through the 570S and 570S Spider main heroes, and culminating with the 600LT/Spider and 620R flagships. There were even track-oriented GT4 and Sprint versions, or ten bespoke MSO X collectibles.
However, until now we have never seen a McLaren 570S Spider GT3. And especially not one with a full cockpit roll cage! Not very practical, but one can never take for granted the wonderful imagination of pixel masters. Case in point, this idea comes courtesy of Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media.
His simulation racing hobby led to this, as it turns out. And because he is most passionate about GT3 cars, “this McLaren is the result of what would happen if you turned a convertible sports car into a GT track weapon.” For sure, it looks cramped and uncomfortable. Logically, “it is not the most practical vehicle for competitive racing, but it is one of the coolest.”
No need to believe us, as we have major proof embedded below. So, after initially tucking the quirky McLaren 570S Spider with its full cockpit roll cage inside an aseptic studio-like CGI environment, he doubled down on the idea with a mock “press release” photo gallery. One sporting a very cool cosmic background, complete with an orange and blue nebula swirling around.
Now, this all looks cool. But do remember that we are dealing with a self-taught 3D pixel master. Some people can achieve so much more than others... In this case, especially when it comes to creating “visually interesting reflections on the car!” Stunning, right?
