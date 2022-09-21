Manny Khoshbin Gets Measured for the Seat of His Upcoming McLaren Solus GT

If you don't know the processes millionaires and billionaires go through to spec their hypercars, don't worry, Manny Khoshbin has you covered. In a new video, the self-made millionaire got measured for the seat of his upcoming McLaren Solus GT single-seat hypercar.
Manny Khoshbin grew his empire thanks to his real estate businesses, which allowed him to enjoy his biggest passion: cars. His garages are filled with tasteful, limited-edition vehicles, and he keeps on adding them. Among the list of hypercars coming his way is the McLaren Solus GT, making him one of the 25 owners all around the world.
The single-seat hypercar is inspired by the Formula One cars, with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine which generates 829 horsepower (840 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a Le Mans Prototype-spec seven-speed gearbox.
McLaren claims the Solus GT will reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
In one of his most recent videos, Manny Khoshbin was over at a McLaren facility to get his measures taken for the seat of his Solus GT. In a previous episode, he gave a look at how he customized the hypercar and now it was time to get even more specific.
He wore a racing suit, and he was (almost) ready to go. He did make some jokes about the fact that the fitting would take about two hours and he needed his phone and that he probably should’ve done some pushups before.
The fitting for the seat included a two-step process. It began with a practice run, where he would sit in the car and they would get his measurements. In the second stage, they would get his mold for the seat and set the distance to the pedals.
He did ask what happened if someone were to gain 20 pounds (9 kg) and the response was simple: you'd have to get a new seat. Manny also joked that he was going to get a “body double” to do the fitting next time but called it a “very neat experience” nevertheless.
