Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of His New 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary

If it's an exotic and comes with a limited badge slapped, count Manny Khoshbin to have it on his luxury car collection. The real estate mogul and car collector has an insatiable appetite for exotics that's only getting bigger. And his new 70,000-sqft property has just enough space. On a recent upload on his YouTube channel, he reveals his recently acquired limited edition 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition.

13 photos