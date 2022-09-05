Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of His New 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary

If it's an exotic and comes with a limited badge slapped, count Manny Khoshbin to have it on his luxury car collection. The real estate mogul and car collector has an insatiable appetite for exotics that's only getting bigger. And his new 70,000-sqft property has just enough space. On a recent upload on his YouTube channel, he reveals his recently acquired limited edition 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition.
To celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design, the German automaker created a special edition of the iconic 911. Porsche Design is the automaker's product design studio that develops everything from custom design watches and television sets to $2,000 aesthetic wear.
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, best known for penning 911 after a heated tiff with Peugeot for 901, founded Porsche Design in 1972. The design division's first product was Chronograph 1. Khoshbin's special edition 911 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the design studio and its original timepiece.
"This just got literally delivered over the weekend. This is super cool. It's the 50th anniversary 911 limited edition, only 750, and this is number 133 out of 750. Really cool details, and this time, I was forced to buy the watch," Khoshbin said.
The special edition of the 911 is based on the Targa 4 GTS, with only 750 units built. It still packs the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine good for 473 hp (480 ps). Owners can choose between a PDK dual-clutch or a seven-speed manual transmission.
As you'd expect, the Porsche Design 50th Anniversary special edition wasn't the only car on the real estate mogul's radar. He is still waiting for a GT3 RS, a 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and the 911 Sport Classic.
His future hypercar list includes the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, Koenigsegg Jesko, Bugatti Bolide and Mercedes-AMG One.
Khoshbin admits the first thing that stood out when he first got his new 911 special edition was its rims and gray stripes that run across.
"I know 0 to 60 obviously is slower, but the fact that you can let this thing rip to 8,000 rpm, and you are in control, makes a huge difference," Khoshbin exclaimed, driving the special edition 50Y 911 Porsche Design.
