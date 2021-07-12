Soon Enough, You Could Be Indulging Yourself in the First-Ever Porsche Hotels

If driving a Porsche is an experience a lot of people have on their bucket list, staying in a Porsche-inspired hotel would also fall in the same category. A whole new world is about to open up both for the famous brand and its fans all over the globe: the first-ever Porsche hotels are going to take luxury design to the next level.
It was almost 10 years after the iconic Porsche 911 was created by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, that the lifestyle brand Porsche Design emerged, in 1972. With such a distinguishable design philosophy, it was only natural that the vehicle itself would inspire a complex lifestyle range. Now, after half of century, Porsche Design is expanding yet again: together with the German company Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, the brand will inject its DNA into stunning new hotels.
The 2 companies recently announced the creation of a joint hotel brand, called Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels, which are going to be built in several cities across the globe. No further details were revealed so far, except the fact that these hotels will be at the top of the luxury segment, which was to be expected.
With an equally respectable tradition and an even longer history, Steigenberger built its first hotels in the famous spa town of Baden-Baden, in 1930. It looks like an ideal partner for taking the Porsche legacy and turning it into an exclusive hotel experience.
It’s not the first time that Porsche dives into architecture. A few years ago, the first Porsche Design residential building was developed in Miami, in collaboration with U.S.- based Dezer Development. What made this jaw-dropping tower particularly stunning was its patented car elevator system. Yes, that’s right: the “Dezervator” takes not just the residents, but their vehicles too, to the units. Every unit in this 60-story tower comes with “sky-garages” that are separated from the living headquarters only by a glass wall.
With that kind of precedent, the expectations for the future Porsche hotels are through the roof. And not just in terms of architecture, but in every detail of customer experience.
The 2 companies recently announced the creation of a joint hotel brand, called Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels, which are going to be built in several cities across the globe. No further details were revealed so far, except the fact that these hotels will be at the top of the luxury segment, which was to be expected.
With an equally respectable tradition and an even longer history, Steigenberger built its first hotels in the famous spa town of Baden-Baden, in 1930. It looks like an ideal partner for taking the Porsche legacy and turning it into an exclusive hotel experience.
It’s not the first time that Porsche dives into architecture. A few years ago, the first Porsche Design residential building was developed in Miami, in collaboration with U.S.- based Dezer Development. What made this jaw-dropping tower particularly stunning was its patented car elevator system. Yes, that’s right: the “Dezervator” takes not just the residents, but their vehicles too, to the units. Every unit in this 60-story tower comes with “sky-garages” that are separated from the living headquarters only by a glass wall.
With that kind of precedent, the expectations for the future Porsche hotels are through the roof. And not just in terms of architecture, but in every detail of customer experience.