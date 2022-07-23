Porsche Design to Auction Off Its Celebratory Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa

At the beginning of this year, Porsche Design revealed a series of celebratory products specifically designed to mark the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Design division. The collection included chronographs, sportswear, a plethora of lifestyle accessories, and obviously, cars. Two of the commemorative items will be auctioned off as part of a special partnership with Sotheby’s.
The products that are set to go under the hammer are a uniquely restored Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa from 1972, which is the year Porsche Design was founded, along with a special matching watch based on the Porsche Design Chronograph I, also from 1972.
The one-off Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa that will be auctioned is a classic model that has gone through a two-year restoration with the aim of creating a historical counterpart of the new 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design, the other limited-edition car revealed by the German automaker as part of the celebratory efforts.
The uniquely restored 911 is based on a 1972 model that was in a rather poor condition, so the restorers outfitted it with an upgraded engine and a mechanical fuel injection system, and other top-of-the-line specifications of the day and nods to past designs made by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.
It’s dressed in black livery, and the same color dominates the interior, with seats covered in original fabric with a houndstooth print in black and gray. The dashboard and seats feature “50th Anniversary” denotations, while the outside flanks are adorned with the Porsche Design lettering.
As for the watch companion, the anniversary Chronograph 1 – 911 S 2.4 Targa was specially made for the Sotheby’s auction and it too is a nod to the legendary 911 Targa car. Based on the original Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition, the new watch is offered in a stylish box that incorporates a dedicated space for a Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa car key.
Chronograph 1 – 911 S 2.4 Targa boasts unique design details. The caseback, for instance, resembles the historic Fuchsfelge wheels of the namesake car, while the crown, dial, and clasp sport the historic Porsche Design logo. Besides the logo, the case back also has an engraving with the vehicle’s VIN.
The one-off Targa car and timepiece pair created to mark the golden jubilee of Porsche Design’s launch will be offered for New York Luxury Week in December through Sotheby’s auction house.
The one-off Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa that will be auctioned is a classic model that has gone through a two-year restoration with the aim of creating a historical counterpart of the new 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design, the other limited-edition car revealed by the German automaker as part of the celebratory efforts.
The uniquely restored 911 is based on a 1972 model that was in a rather poor condition, so the restorers outfitted it with an upgraded engine and a mechanical fuel injection system, and other top-of-the-line specifications of the day and nods to past designs made by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.
It’s dressed in black livery, and the same color dominates the interior, with seats covered in original fabric with a houndstooth print in black and gray. The dashboard and seats feature “50th Anniversary” denotations, while the outside flanks are adorned with the Porsche Design lettering.
As for the watch companion, the anniversary Chronograph 1 – 911 S 2.4 Targa was specially made for the Sotheby’s auction and it too is a nod to the legendary 911 Targa car. Based on the original Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition, the new watch is offered in a stylish box that incorporates a dedicated space for a Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa car key.
Chronograph 1 – 911 S 2.4 Targa boasts unique design details. The caseback, for instance, resembles the historic Fuchsfelge wheels of the namesake car, while the crown, dial, and clasp sport the historic Porsche Design logo. Besides the logo, the case back also has an engraving with the vehicle’s VIN.
The one-off Targa car and timepiece pair created to mark the golden jubilee of Porsche Design’s launch will be offered for New York Luxury Week in December through Sotheby’s auction house.