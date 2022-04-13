The Porsche P’8950 50Y Iconic 3D Sunglasses Are 3D-Printed Out of Titanium, Super Fancy

A Porsche enthusiast is still an enthusiast even if they refuse to wear Porsche branded stuff. Even so, the latest addition to the Porsche Design 50-year anniversary collection is probably a must-have. The Porsche Design 50Y shades are both fancy and with collectible potential, as most limited-edition products tend to be.
Even the most exclusive automakers have branched out into merchandising, as a means to boost profit and brand visibility. Porsche is no exception, and its Porsche Design does everything from home design and art to men and women’s apparel, a variety of accessories like keychains and coffee cups, shoes, and watches. Whether you’re a Porsche fan or not, Porsche Design has you covered. If you can afford it.
Earlier this month, Porsche Design celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of a very special capsule collection, aptly dubbed 50Y. Initially, it included a 500-unit series of the Chronograph 1 in the 1972 Limited Edition and 750 units of the Chronograph 1 in the 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design. The latter is only available for the buyers of the 750 units of the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition.
Since then, Porsche Design has added to the 50Y capsule collection. The most recent addition stands out for being an even more limited series – and quite a fancy one, at it: the Porsche Design P’8950 50Y Iconic 3D. The name might not be the most catchy, or the most revealing, for that matter, but it offers clues as to the technology behind it. It’s a pair of sunglasses 3D-printed out of titanium dust, and presumably iconic because only 911 units will be delivered worldwide.
For the bi-color frame, Porsche completely ignored traditional manufacturing processes and materials, and opted for titanium. It’s sleek yet striking and confers a very futuristic look to the final product. Porsche says that the 3D printing process is a “unique” one, since the titanium dust can only be melted with laser and then shaped into form.
A single piece of black mirror lens is attached to the frame and held in place by a few titanium notches. Looking at the product from the front, it looks like the lens is floating within the frame, and that was the visual goal Porsche was going for: the Porsche shades are a “modern shield.” RxP high-performance temples add comfort and increased wearability to the sunglasses, and the Porsche Design logo is integrated into the temples as metal inlay.
Each of the 911 pairs of sunglasses will be offered in a 50Y Porsche Design gift box made of wood, including a 50Y glasses cloth. Such an exclusive and super fancy product comes with a price to match: $1,800 (€1,190 / £1,150). But you get free shipping.
