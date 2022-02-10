Porsche Is Very Serious About e-Bikes, Buys Stake in Fazua

In March last year, after 12 months that saw a considerable shift in and unexpected boom for the two-wheeler market, Porsche introduced its first two e-bikes. The release was a surprise, but it was by no means a one-timer or something done on a whim.
Big-name car companies will often stray into other areas of interest, whether it’s merchandising or other transportation means that have fewer wheels. As such, the announcement of the Porsche e-bikes (eBike Cross and eBike Sport) wasn’t a surprise, though many probably shrugged it off as a whim or a grab for a quick profit. With the electric two-wheeler market booming, could anyone really blame Porsche, or any other carmaker for that matter, for wanting a slice of it?
As it turns out, Porsche’s commitment is long-term. In November last year, Porsche announced it had increased its stake in Greyp Bikes to a majority stake, as part of its ongoing e-mobility strategy. The Croatian bike manufacturer, founded by Mate Rimac, is a leader on the specialized e-bike market, and the announcement confirmed Porsche’s desire to become a fixture here as well.
The same goes for the latest piece of news: Porsche has bought a 20% stake in Fazua and launched a partnership with Panooc Investment. Fazua makes e-bike drive systems and already works with over 40 popular bike manufacturers worldwide; meanwhile, Panooc is into light drive technologies, having developed a new category of “light e-bikes.”
“With these steps, Porsche is driving forward its e-mobility strategy in a holistic manner,” Porsche says in a statement. The goal is to achieve a CO2-neutral balance sheet across its entire value chain by 2030, and the first step toward achieving it was the launch of the electric Taycan in 2019. More than getting into making e-bikes, Porsche is also focusing on the digital aspect of the cycling experience, building a platform for digital services under the Cyklær brand.
These steps may very well lead Porsche to diversifying its e-bike lineup. Just don’t expect it to include anything for the average-salaried, non-Porsche-owning cyclist.
