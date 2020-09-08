You Can’t Drive a Porsche Without the Proper Porsche Shoe: High OCTN by Puma

1 Aston Martin Wants to Sell You Some (Presumably) Expensive Sneakers

You can't drive your Porsche looking like a bum. Actually, you can and there's nothing to stop you, but just because you can doesn't mean you should.



Porsche, like many other luxury marques, relies heavily on merchandising for profit. You could brush this off as yet another product no one but a Porsche fans would appreciate, and you might be right. But it’s still a good-looking, almost timeless shoe and, at $270, it’s not even that expensive. Kanye’s latest Yeezy sells for some $220, for example, and it’s comparatively bulkier and less stylish. Porsche is the very definition of a certain type of unmistakable sporty elegance. Since September is autoevolution’s Porsche Month and we’ve been talking a lot about Porsche cars, here’s something that goes with the theme: the right type of driving footwear. From Porsche, of course.The latest release from Porsche Design and Puma Motorsports blends the “high octane life of Porsche with functional utility,” hence the name High OCTN. It’s driving footwear that looks and works just as well inside as it does in the great outdoors, even when off-road. It’s sleek and elegant, but rugged and durable at the same time.The High OCTN is minimalist down to a fault, with the highlight being the leather support strap on the upper part of the mid-top sneaker, which secures with velcro and offers support for the ankle. The sole is inspired by tread patterns from tires and is made from dense rubber that offers maximized traction off-road (yes, we’re still talking about the shoe).Thick naylon laces and rubber lace-lets sit under the ankle strap, and a strip of elastic material in the back ensures you put these on at the drop of a hat, while also offering stylish contrast with the rest of the shoe.Porsche, like many other luxury marques, relies heavily on merchandising for profit. You could brush this off as yet another product no one but a Porsche fans would appreciate, and you might be right. But it’s still a good-looking, almost timeless shoe and, at $270, it’s not even that expensive. Kanye’s latest Yeezy sells for some $220, for example, and it’s comparatively bulkier and less stylish.

