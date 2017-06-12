Aston Martin Wants to Sell You Some (Presumably) Expensive Sneakers

It might sound daft to most people - especially those who are past a certain age in their lives - but there is such a thing as a limited edition sneaker, just as there are guys (we'll assume they're guys) who collect them.





The shoes will be available in select Hogan stores around the world, on the Hogan.com website as well as the Aston Martin Dover Street brand center. The price has not been revealed yet, but considering a non-Aston Martin Olympia shoe from Hogan is over $400, expect these limited edition British sports car imbued ones to command a hefty premium. There's no easy way to explain it, but some persons like their casual, sporty shoes (remember Seinfeld?). Just because they choose to collect something other than cars, watches or wines doesn't make them weird, and having a sneaker collection is just as good as any. Especially since some very old and rare ones might actually sell for more than your car.Those people will be highly interested in Aston Martin 's latest venture. The Britsh luxury sports car company is known for its beautiful if not particularly excellent to drive vehicles, but starting now you can also get the winged logo on a pair of premium sneakers.By collaborating with Italian specialist Hogan, Aston Martin has created the "Aston Martin x Hogan" luxury shoes which will go on sale later this month. The limited edition sneakers will see a run of 3,000 pairs produced that will be offered in four different colors.The Aston Martin x Hogan is based on the shoemaker's iconic design "Olympia" and includes detailing from the British company's artisan leather craft. In other words, Aston Martin has tried as best it can to create a connection between the sneakers and its usual trade, but as it usually happens in these cases, it feels stretched.“Working with creative teams outside of the automotive industry helps to broaden our designers’ minds," said Marek Reichman, EVP & Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin, "and this is always a positive experience for both myself and my team at Gaydon. We take inspiration from all walks of life and our work with Hogan will help to shape and inspire many aspects of our future creations”.The Aston Martin x Hogan is made out of leather and nylon mesh, combined for a modern look and comfortable fit. The tongue, in particular, deserves some attention as it is cut from Aston Martin's classic kestrel tan leather regardless of the sneaker's color, providing contrast as well as a suitable bed for the British company's logo.Aston Martin has launched the "Art of Living" program through which it wishes to expand the brand's reach into various other product and service niches that are otherwise completely foreign to the automotive world. There's no word on what else we could expect from the Brits in the near future, but if these shoes are anything to go by, we'd say nothing is out of the question.The shoes will be available in select Hogan stores around the world, on the Hogan.com website as well as the Aston Martin Dover Street brand center. The price has not been revealed yet, but considering a non-Aston Martin Olympia shoe from Hogan is over $400, expect these limited edition British sports car imbued ones to command a hefty premium.

