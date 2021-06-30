Porsche Design Announces Smaller-Sized Sport Chrono Subsecond Watch

Inspired by the Porsche 911, the Sports Chrono collection had its moment of glory last year when it was presented next to a dashboard watch designed for the Porsche Panamera. Now, for the first time, the Porsche Design team decided to add two distinct sizes for the same collection to fit any style.
In an attempt to bridge the automotive world and fashion, Porsche Design has added a new case diameter to the Sport Chrono Subsecond timepiece. The 42 mm version will also have a smaller sibling who will feature a smaller 39 mm case diameter.
The Sport Chrono Subsecond has a stylish, minimalist design. Its dial, available in black, brown, or blue, comes with white numerals and indices that contrast the dark hues. To make them stand out even more, the manufacturer coated the hours and minutes indicators with Super-Luminova.
Surrounded by a titanium silver-colored case (also available in black) and covered by a seven-layer anti-reflective sapphire crystal, the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters (328 ft). Inspired by the dashboard of the sports car, the central red stop seconds hand, available for the black model, resembles a tachometer.
Powered by the in-house caliber WERK 03.200, the Subsecond watch features a decentralized current second display. The movement of the timepiece, as well as its stop function, can be seen through the sapphire crystal case back.
Like all calibers developed in-house by Porsche Design, both movements received COSC-certification, meaning they meet the highest Swiss standards of precision. The minimalist look is completed with a matching strap made of Porsche interior leather that has a folding titanium clasp with a pusher.
The 39-mm version of the timepiece will be available from authorized dealers starting with September this year. The price will probably match the one for the 44 mm versions, which stand at $5,728 a piece.
