This Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Timepiece Is All About Pure Action and Speed

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co. rolled out its new Fast & Furious Twin Turbo timepiece just in time for the F9, which we'll see out in theaters on June 25th. To celebrate the latest chapter in the blockbuster franchise, the watch combines imagery from the the first movie, a twin triple-axis tourbillon, a monopusher chronograph, and pit board time difference calculator in a design packed with action.
Inspired by the aerodynamics of the hypercars, the 57 mm case features bent sapphire crystals on the front and the back that give a full view of the beating heart of the watch, the 832-component JCFM05 caliber. Its dial incorporates imagery from the first Fast & Furious movie, which was released in 2001 (yes, 20 years have already passed since then).
There's a starting girl with checkered flags, and hot rod cars are lined up behind her, ready to race. You can find them directly above the movie's logo, one is an American muscle car, and the other is a supercharged import.
Next, you'll gaze at the Twin Turbo Furious' double triple-axis tourbillons, which are moving at lightning-fast speeds, precisely at 24, 48, and 180 seconds along the three axes of rotation creating a stunning visual impact.
The dial's bezel is made of a rare material called Neoralithe, and the indexes are coated in Super-LumiNova. Its hours and minutes are shown by skeletonized and bi-colored main hands, which are powered by gears that connect to the dual triple-axis tourbillons. Whie most minute repeaters just tell the hours, quarter hours, and minutes standard, the Twin Turbo Furious can actually chime ten-minute intervals after the hours and before the minutes.
Another feature that makes this watch stand out is its Monopusher Chronograph. Unlike regular chronographs, which feature two pushers, this clock has just one. To change the reference time, you use the crank system located on the side of the case to move the colored, revolving disk and center digital display, which is inspired by the old-school pit boards in auto racing.
The Fast & Furious Twin Turbo will be limited to nine pieces to mark the movie's 20th anniversary. It will be available for purchase on the same day the F9 debuts in the U.S., and it will be priced at $580K.
