Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton Watch Sports a Unique Red Epoxy Case

One who is not familiar with the Graham watches can easily learn to recognize them by their sophisticated, bold design and chronograph trigger mechanism. The Swiss luxury watchmaker likes to dare and create unique timepieces such as its Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton – well, that's a mouthful.
What's special about this watch is that it comes with a 47 mm case made of epoxy resin infused with red dye and treated with an anti-UV additive. It has bronze-tinted metalized carbon fibers molded into it, so there are no two identical cases out there. Being made of resin, it's actually see-through, making the black carbon fiber bezel look like it's floating on top of the case.
One of the hot-selling points of this timepiece is that it's actually really light. Weighing less than 100 grams (3.5 oz), the Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton stands true to its name. The design uses a good amount of 3K carbon which not only makes the watch look like it belongs on the race track but also contributes to the model's featherlight feel.
Its bezel surrounds a domed sapphire crystal which has an anti-reflective coating on both faces. Underneath, the open-worked dial reveals a black and rhodium movement with hand-drawn strokes decorations. Painted in white to contrast the dial, the hours and minutes hands are also coated with Super-LumiNova.
This timepiece's beating heart is a G1790 caliber which pumps at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph), giving the watch enough power to run for 48 hours. On the side, the wearer will find Graham's specific trigger, also formed with 3K carbon.
Other features include a smoked sapphire crystal case back that has a red "superlight carbon" inscription and water resistance of up to 100 meters (328 ft). The whole sporty look is completed by a black rubber strap with a "Clous de Paris" decoration.
The Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton stands at $13,450, tax included. The price tag makes this timepiece actually score the highest mark on the affordability scale out of the Chronofighter Superlight collection, which is understandable since other pieces don't feature the unique epoxy resin case.
