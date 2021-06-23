Bell & Ross Celebrates Alpine's Debut at 2021 French Grand Prix With New Watch

2 Meet Elektron: the Smartwatch That Uses Gravity to Self Charge

To celebrate the debut of the Alpine F1 team in this year's French Grand Prix, French luxury watch brand Bell & Ross rolled out a new watch. Inspired by the world of motorsport, the timepiece represents Alpine's visual identity, particularly the brands' core color scheme of blue, black, and white. 6 photos



Limited to 500 pieces, the The French Grand Prix took place between June 18th to June 20th at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var, and last weekend saw the debut of the Alpine F1 team on the track. Formerly named Renault F1 Team, this year it was rebranded to promote Renault's sports car brand, Alpine.As an official timekeeping partner since 2016, Bell & Ross marked the brand's arrival at the French Grand Prix with a new watch . Dubbed BR 03-94 A521, the sporty chronograph's name is a reference to the Alpine A521 single-seater. It features a 42 mm steel case that highlights a tachymeter scale with a black background and white markings.The watch includes an anti-reflective sapphire crystal and is waterproof to 100 meters (328 ft). For easy reading, its hour and minute hands are placed against a black matte dial.This contrast is emphasized by the SuperLuminova coating applied to both the hands and the numerals. Its bi-directional bezel with an anodized black aluminum insert and a 60-minute countdown scale is designed specifically to count the start of the race. Powered by the BR-CAL.301 caliber, the watch can run for up to 40 hours when fully wound.A perforated black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric complete the whole sporty look of the timepiece, making it look like it is strapped to the tires of a racecar.Limited to 500 pieces, the BR 03-94 A521 starts from 5,900 €/ $7,058 and is part of the French watchmaker's new F1 collection. The most expensive watch out of the line is priced at 18,900 €/ $22,604 and is limited to 50 pieces.