Breitling's New Ironman Watch Is Where Endurance and Luxury Meet

Designed for those who love adrenaline, Breitling's Endurance Pro Ironman timepiece blends luxury with a sporty lifestyle. The watch can withstand a rigorous workout, but it's also fashionable enough for everyday wear. 10 photos



To celebrate one of the world's rigorous races, luxury watchmaker Breitling introduced the new Endurance Pro Ironman watch. The timepiece features a light 44 mm case, about 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than steel. Although it's a light watch, it is highly resistant to traction, scratches, and corrosion.



Its red dial has a small-second subdial and a 1/10 second and 30-minute chronograph counters. At 6 o'clock you'll find the Ironman logo, while at 12 o'clock you have the specific



Powered by the in-house Caliber 82, a COSC-certified SuperQuartz movement, the new watch has a battery life that runs for up to four years. It's hypoallergenic, non-magnetic, and thermally stable. It also offers a somewhat textured look and a warmer touch than metal, emphasizing the design.



For those competing in the 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim challenge, the Endurance Pro Ironman is also water-resistant up to 100 meters (330 ft). A matching rubber strap completes the sporty look, which fits a double tang-type buckle.



On top of this red watch, the launch also features a black and gold one. However, the black and gold timepiece is exclusively available for those who complete the Ironman race, unlike the red version. If you want to get the Endurance Pro Ironman in red, you'd have to fish out of your pocket $3,350.