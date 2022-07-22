Porsche 911 GT3 Gives Its Last Breath in Warehouse, Video Is Agonizing to Watch

Ever seen a Porsche 911 GT3 getting stripped to the bone? Well, you are about to, as this otherwise beautiful orange copy gave its last breath recently, and it was all filmed for the World Wide Web.
With its feet hanging in the air, a small team worked on it relentlessly, until nothing but the shell remained of it. The time-lapse video, shared on Instagram by azcycleparts last week, shows it being disassembled piece by piece and is hard to watch.
The car in question is a 2018 model year, which makes it a 991.2, or the facelifted iteration of the previous generation 911. A petrolhead’s wet dream, it was launched in the first half of 2017, with updated bodywork, and a new naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine mounted behind the seats. The lump produces 500 hp and 338 pound-feet (458 Nm) of torque and can be revved up to 9,000 rpm.
A true screaming beast, the 991.2 GT3 came with the usual PDK, and purists got theirs with a manual transmission. The former took 3.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) and could hit a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph). With the stick shift, it was one tenth of a second slower, albeit faster flat-out, capable of doing 198 mph (319 kph). The manual variant was also 37 lbs (17 kg) lighter than the automatic. U.S. pricing used to start at almost $145,000, including destination.
Now, if seeing exciting models stripping for the camera is your cup of tea, then you should know that the aforementioned Instagram account has other similar videos. We covered another one that featured the mighty Lamborghini Urus earlier this month, and you can check out that clip here, if you somehow missed it, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below.
