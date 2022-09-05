Manny Khoshbin and Wife Leyla Don't Need Much for a Photoshoot, Just His Pagani Huayra

When your garage hosts a vast number of limited-edition exotic cars, it’s not difficult to use one of them for a photoshoot. At least this is what Manny Khoshbin and his wife, Leyla, did, with the help of his Pagani Huayra.
Self-made millionaire Manny Khoshbin loves doing inspirational posts on social media, where he shows how far he’s come. The Iranian-born American started his own business back in 1989 and he’s now a renowned real-estate mogul. Plus, one of the most famous luxury car collectors in the world.
In a recent video posted on her Instagram account, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin shared a glimpse of a photo shoot with her husband, Manny. They didn’t need an exotic background or extensive props, but just used Manny’s Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition.
In the past, he claimed this vehicle is the “most detailed, handcrafted art in my fleet,” and it’s a true beauty. Which is why he said it was his favorite car to look at.
The short clip captioned: "Choose your partner wisely," shows the two getting into the Pagani to go out on a drive. It was filmed by Real Productions Inc, and we got a good look at the hypercar's beautiful exterior out on the street, plus the handcrafted Hermès detailing on the interior.
The Pagani Huayra comes with a handcrafted AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, good for 720 horsepower (730 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm). These figures take it to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 224 mph (360 kph).
Besides the bespoke Pagani Huayra, in the future, his garage will include even more hypercars: a Koenigsegg Jesko, an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, and the Bugatti Bolide. He also has three more Porsches on the way, a GT3 RS, a 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and the 911 Sport Classic.
It's unclear whether their photoshoot has a special meaning, or they just felt like being extra for a day, but, either way, the Pagani plays its part magnificently.
