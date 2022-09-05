Crimson 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Claims to Be True to Its 455 V8 Origins, Also Affordable

While the Oldsmobile division of General Motors was sent to the car Valhalla offices almost two decades ago, its cool ‘ghosts’ still linger on, along with the people’s desire to call them their old-new ride.
One of the best examples (including because it serves our current purpose) of Oldsmobile models that may never go out of fashion includes the ‘4-4-2’ series, a muscle car also known as the ‘442’ during its initial production run for the 1964 to 1987 model years and thereafter. Its name has logic: originally it had a four-barrel carburetor, four-speed tranny, and dual exhaust). Also, the great Hurst/Olds used it as the basis, and it even had a cool run between 1968 and 1971 as a free-standing model instead of simply being an option package.
Now, this second-generation 1970 Oldsmobile 442 easily gives ample reason for the selling dealership’s (Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors) claim that we are dealing with a “true 442.” Alas, be sure to never trust anyone’s word before a direct investigation is utterly conclusive. Especially when it comes to the used car market dealings! With all that being said, let us also check out the highlights.
This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Hardtop is a two-door coupe that proudly mixes its 455ci big-block Chevy V8 engine with an automatic transmission and features a red over black color mashup. Even better, the crimson exterior attire is contrasted with classic white stripes running the length of the hood and trunk, while inside a classic atmosphere leaves no doubt about the way this muscle car should be treated: as if we are back during the roaring 1970s, all over again.
Last, but certainly not least, there is always the problem – especially now with all the automotive industry madness floating around – of the asking price. Well, given the odometer readout of 93,341 miles (150,218 km), we could say that a $46,900 quotation is quite sensible, indeed.
