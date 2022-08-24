Manny Khoshbin Checks Out 2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral, Hints He's on the 99 Unit Order List

Last week, motorsports enthusiasts from around the globe converged on the Monterey Peninsula for The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Centerstage was the 2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral reveal. Successful realtor and supercar collector Manny Khoshbin couldn’t miss this event for the world.
It’s the end of the W16 era, and as a parting shot, Bugatti is giving its loyal fans the final ounce of the powerplant's greatness with the Bugatti W16 Mistral.
“First stop is the Bugatti. They have a roadster that I’ve seen. Not in person, but 99 units, 5 million Euro (4,973,600 USD) base price, and 1,600 horsepower. The front looks like a Divo, the rear looks like a little bit of a Bolide-inspired,” Khoshbin said.
The Chiron-based roadster gets its iconic name after a wind blowing from the Rhone River valley (Mistral). It’s not the first time the name has been used on a car. Nissan and Maserati have previously used the nameplate on their models.
For a final version, the Mistral packs a quad-turbo 8-liter engine making 1,578 hp (1,600 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
Khoshbin thinks the Mistral is a Bolide and Divo love child. We are not sure if he has made a deposit yet. All 99 units of the final W16 roadster are spoken for. It’s highly unlikely the Bugatti-loving realtor missed out on it.
“I just checked out the new Bugatti roadster, and I am blown away. What a car. Matteo tells me it’s sold out, but we all know there’s one left over there for Manny Khoshbin,” He revealed.
Bugatti said there are some hints of their next-generation hypercars in the Mistral. They offered to show more designs to Khoshbin – but off camera.
Khoshbin also checked out the new Porsche GT3 RS. He didn’t like the 'GT3 RS' marking on the sides but admitted the aero is terrific, and the spec-ing is top-shelf. He thinks it’s more aggressive than the previous model.
“First stop is the Bugatti. They have a roadster that I’ve seen. Not in person, but 99 units, 5 million Euro (4,973,600 USD) base price, and 1,600 horsepower. The front looks like a Divo, the rear looks like a little bit of a Bolide-inspired,” Khoshbin said.
The Chiron-based roadster gets its iconic name after a wind blowing from the Rhone River valley (Mistral). It’s not the first time the name has been used on a car. Nissan and Maserati have previously used the nameplate on their models.
For a final version, the Mistral packs a quad-turbo 8-liter engine making 1,578 hp (1,600 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
Khoshbin thinks the Mistral is a Bolide and Divo love child. We are not sure if he has made a deposit yet. All 99 units of the final W16 roadster are spoken for. It’s highly unlikely the Bugatti-loving realtor missed out on it.
“I just checked out the new Bugatti roadster, and I am blown away. What a car. Matteo tells me it’s sold out, but we all know there’s one left over there for Manny Khoshbin,” He revealed.
Bugatti said there are some hints of their next-generation hypercars in the Mistral. They offered to show more designs to Khoshbin – but off camera.
Khoshbin also checked out the new Porsche GT3 RS. He didn’t like the 'GT3 RS' marking on the sides but admitted the aero is terrific, and the spec-ing is top-shelf. He thinks it’s more aggressive than the previous model.