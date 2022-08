Manny Khoshbin Checks Out 2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral, Hints He's on the 99 Unit Order List

It’s the end of the W16 era, and as a parting shot, Bugatti is giving its loyal fans the final ounce of the powerplant's greatness with the Bugatti W16 Mistral “First stop is the Bugatti. They have a roadster that I’ve seen. Not in person, but 99 units, 5 million Euro (4,973,600 USD) base price, and 1,600 horsepower. The front looks like a Divo, the rear looks like a little bit of a Bolide-inspired,” Khoshbin said.The Chiron-based roadster gets its iconic name after a wind blowing from the Rhone River valley (Mistral). It’s not the first time the name has been used on a car. Nissan and Maserati have previously used the nameplate on their models.For a final version, the Mistral packs a quad-turbo 8-liter engine making 1,578 hp (1,600 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.Khoshbin thinks the Mistral is a Bolide and Divo love child. We are not sure if he has made a deposit yet. All 99 units of the final W16 roadster are spoken for. It’s highly unlikely the Bugatti-loving realtor missed out on it.“I just checked out the new Bugatti roadster, and I am blown away. What a car. Matteo tells me it’s sold out, but we all know there’s one left over there for Manny Khoshbin,” He revealed.Bugatti said there are some hints of their next-generation hypercars in the Mistral. They offered to show more designs to Khoshbin – but off camera.Khoshbin also checked out the new Porsche GT3 RS . He didn’t like the 'GT3 RS' marking on the sides but admitted the aero is terrific, and the spec-ing is top-shelf. He thinks it’s more aggressive than the previous model.