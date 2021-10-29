Manny Khoshbin’s Hermes Pagani Gets an Upgrade, Drives like a Cadillac

Making a name for yourself as a car collector means you have to keep your vehicles in the best shape possible. Manny Khoshbin just got an upgrade to his Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition, right before entering it in a show.
Manuchehr "Manny" Khoshbin, an Iranian-born American who started his own business in 1989, is now a renowned real-estate businessman and one of the world's most famous car collectors. He owns exotic brands like Koenigsegg, Bugatti, McLaren, and Pagani.
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, the collector revealed his one-of-a-kind Hermès Pagani is going to Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, to enter a show. So, he got it upgraded just in time for it. He did joke that he gets a bit of separation anxiety, being away from his hypercar for three months.
When it comes to the changes, the Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition’s upgrade made a “day-night difference.” Manny points out that it’s “definitely” smoother when it comes to shifting. Joking that it “drives like a Cadillac,” he explained the supercar also got a smart gas upgrade, a work order for new tires, and, as he puts it, “some kind of motor that deals with the wing in the front.” How much did that cost him? He lowers his voice as he reveals that the upgrade made him drop close to $20,000. Well, no one ever said such a car would be cheap to maintain.
On the stock version, under the hood, you can find an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12, which produces at least 720 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque (1,001 Nm). With an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, the Pagani Huayra gets to a top speed of 224 mph (360 kph).
Khoshbin’s one-of-a-kind model features handcrafted Hermès details all over the cabin, all designed in Paris.
The real estate mogul claims his Pagani now drives more aggressively, it’s “100% more responsive,” and noted that driving it was a “joyride.”
