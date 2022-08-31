Manny Khoshbin Announces Yet Another Hypercar, It's a Koenigsegg

Manny Khoshbin is a self-made millionaire who is passionate about cars, but they have to be as exotic and unique as possible. Luckily, he found his next hypercar, and it’s a Koenigsegg.
Manny Khoshbin, real estate mogul and car enthusiast, is always on the lookout for the next model. His huge garage is filled with some of the rarest exotic cars, including a Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, Pagani Huayra, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, McLaren Speedtail, and many more.
“I don’t know, I think I have 22, 24 million dollars worth of cars coming in, which is insane, and the cars keep getting more expensive,” Khoshbin previously shared. Among his upcoming cars are four Porsches, a GT3 RS, a 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the 911 Sport Classic, and the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition.
When it comes to rare hypercars, he has his name down for a Koenigsegg Jesko, an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, and the Bugatti Bolide. He also wanted a Mercedes-AMG One, but it was announced that the model is not compliant with the emissions regulation in the U.S., and he's now trying to get a "show and display" permit to ship it over.
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Khoshbin was at the Monterey Peninsula for The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, where he was to decide what other hypercar he wants.
After having a brief chat with Christian Von Koenigsegg, the CEO of Koenigsegg, he admired both the new CC850 and the Jesko Absolut. Following the lengthy chat with the founder, he was sold on which one is next - he announced he decided to go for the Jesko Absolut.
"I'm definitely going for an Absolut," he revealed. "It's a million bucks more but to me is so refined. All these cars have big wings, but this one, little wings, seems longer, smoother, perfect to be parked next to my Speedtail."
